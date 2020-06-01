Net flows in debt mutual funds rebound in May by 50,793 crore

However, it is unclear how much of this money has come into the relatively low-risk categories of liquid and overnight funds and how much into categories like credit risk funds that saw huge redemption in the past few months. The total debt fund assets under management (AUM) at the end of April 2020 was ₹7.44 trillion, and May’s inflow of ₹94,224 crore has resulted in a 12% jump in assets.