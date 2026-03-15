There is a simple principle that has underpinned sensible investment taxation almost everywhere: you pay tax when you actually make money—that is, when you sell an asset and pocket the proceeds.
The Netherlands’ new tax experiment—and why investors should worry
SummaryThe Netherlands plans to tax unrealized investment gains from 2028. India’s experience with punitive wealth and income taxes in the 1970s shows why taxing paper wealth can distort markets and behaviour.
There is a simple principle that has underpinned sensible investment taxation almost everywhere: you pay tax when you actually make money—that is, when you sell an asset and pocket the proceeds.
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