Shares of Netweb Technologies listed on the bourses at a robust premium of over 89% on Thursday. The stock listed at ₹947 on NSE, reflecting a steep jump of 89.4 per cent as against the issue price On BSE it debuted at ₹942.5 apiece, 88.5% higher.

‘Blockbuster listing’ for Netweb Technologies: How much retail investors made if they got an allotment

Netweb Technologies IPO opened for subscription on Monday, July 17, and ended on Wednesday, July 19. The company has fixed the price band at ₹475 to ₹500 per equity share for the proposed initial public offer. The lot size for the Netweb Technologies IPO was 30 shares and retail investors can apply up to 13 lots.

Natweb Technolgy scrip listed at ₹947 apiece on NSE, the issue price for the same was ₹500. So, a retail investor booked a profit of ₹447 per share. Assuming the investor got one lot, which comprised 30 shares then (30x447=13,410). The issue price for the same was ₹500 (500X30= 15000). So, in ten days retail investors' investment in this scrip nearly doubled from 15,000 to ₹ ₹28,410. No wonder why the experts are calling it a ‘blockbuster listing’.

The retail category was subscribed 19.15 times. The qualified institutional buyer portion was the most subscribed with a subscription of 228.91 times, followed by non-institutional investors with 81.81 times.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Netweb Technologies last week received a whopping 90.36 times subscription. Equirus Capital Pvt Ltd and IIFL Securities Ltd were the managers of the IPO. The equity shares of the company were listed on the exchanges on 27 July.

Delhi NCR-based Netweb Technologies is a leading high-end computing solutions provider. It is one of the few original equipment manufacturers in the country and a recipient of the central government's production-linked incentives scheme.

Among the investors who made investments in the company through the anchor book were Nomura Funds, Goldman Sachs Funds, Eastspring Investments India Fund, Motilal Oswal MF, Franklin Templeton, Nippon Life India Trust, HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, Axis Mutual Fund, and Whiteoak Capital.