Netweb Technologies IPO Listing: Retail investors' investment nearly doubles in ten days1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 01:52 PM IST
Shares of Netweb Technologies listed on the bourses at a premium of over 89% on Thursday, with the retail category subscribed 19.15 times
Shares of Netweb Technologies listed on the bourses at a robust premium of over 89% on Thursday. The stock listed at ₹947 on NSE, reflecting a steep jump of 89.4 per cent as against the issue price On BSE it debuted at ₹942.5 apiece, 88.5% higher.
