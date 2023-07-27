Natweb Technolgy scrip listed at ₹947 apiece on NSE, the issue price for the same was ₹500. So, a retail investor booked a profit of ₹447 per share. Assuming the investor got one lot, which comprised 30 shares then (30x447=13,410). The issue price for the same was ₹500 (500X30= 15000). So, in ten days retail investors' investment in this scrip nearly doubled from 15,000 to ₹ ₹28,410. No wonder why the experts are calling it a ‘blockbuster listing’.

