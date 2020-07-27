New-age banking for minors can make them money savvy

The account comes with a debit card that a minor can use only for cash withdrawals as of now. The bank allows a total withdrawal of ₹10,000 in a month, and no single transaction can be of over ₹3,000. "We are collecting feedback at present. Depending on our interactions with customers, we would allow e-commerce and UPI (Unified Payments Interface) transactions in the next three months," said Ashish Ahuja, chief operating officer, Fino Payments Bank.