New-age savings bank accounts for minors can make children money-savvy

Banks have failed to keep pace with the changing trends when it comes to children’s savings bank accounts. Sensing an opportunity, two companies have launched new-age banking services for minors. Fino Payments Bank’s product is called Bhavishya Savings Account, while neo-banking platform FamPay is offering services for minors above 10 years in a tie-up with IDFC First Bank.

Neo-banks usually offer financial services in partnership with banks.

What’s on offer?

The companies are offering digital KYC (know your customer) for their products. Fino’s savings account comes with a debit card that a minor can use only for cash withdrawals as of now. It has an annual subscription fee of ₹350 that covers most account-related costs such as transaction charges and debit card costs.

The bank allows a total withdrawal of ₹10,000 in a month, and no single transaction can be of over ₹3,000. “Depending on our interactions with customers, we would allow e-commerce and UPI (Unified Payments Interface) transactions in the next three months," said Ashish Ahuja, chief operating officer, Fino Payments Bank.

FamPay has started offering a numberless prepaid card, at a cost of ₹500. The card has a magnetic stripe and a chip for transactions at ATMs and points of sale terminals. Minors can also use it for online transactions. “Our app has a virtual card, which has all the details, including card number and CVV. We also provide the UPI address for online payments," said Sambhav Jain, co-founder, FamPay.

For security and contactless payment, the company also offers a dynamic PIN, which is generated on the app and is valid for two minutes. Both companies require a mobile number other than the parents’ for their services.

Upcoming services

FamPay and Fino Payments Bank aim to teach the habit of savings to minors. For this, they plan to gamify the experience. “Say, a child wants to save for a music system. Every time the balance reaches ₹1,000, the bank will transfer it to the goal. We will have a product sketch. As the child keeps saving, the photo will start appearing. Once the target amount is reached, the sketch will turn into a complete photo," said Ahuja.

Fampay’s interface also looks like a game that encourages account holders to save regularly. It rewards a cashback whenever a minor reaches a savings milestones.

The companies want to keep the offerings digital as they believe that cheques would not be relevant in the future. Once the account holder turns 18, both the companies plan to convert it into a regular savings account. FamPay will offer a bank account from its partner (IDFC First Bank), while Fino will offer their regular savings account.

These services go beyond what banks offer. “New-age accounts are better options than traditional children’s savings accounts. In most cases, parents are interested in kids having a regular children’s savings account," said Suresh Sadagopan, founder, Ladder7 Financial Advisories, a financial planning firm.

But minors are only interested in transactions, and learning about cheques, demand drafts and depositing money in a branch may not be relevant for them, he said. “What is more important is to learn delayed gratification, saving for goals and the value of money. Many of those entering the workforce take loans to buy a bike or a car. Such impulsive purchases can be avoided if they are taught a few basic aspects of money early on," said Sadagopan.

While you teach children about money, ensure you also educate them about cybercrime so that they are not easy prey for hackers.

