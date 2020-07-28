New-age savings bank accounts for minors can make children money-savvy

But minors are only interested in transactions, and learning about cheques, demand drafts and depositing money in a branch may not be relevant for them, he said. “What is more important is to learn delayed gratification, saving for goals and the value of money. Many of those entering the workforce take loans to buy a bike or a car. Such impulsive purchases can be avoided if they are taught a few basic aspects of money early on," said Sadagopan.