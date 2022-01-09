New  alternative  personal  income tax regime finds very few takers

“Personal income tax filing trend in Clear portal indicates that taxpayers have not preferred the new alternative tax regime of more graded slabs. Its adoption level is around 10% of all tax returns filed. The new tax regime was brought as a simplification mechanism, and a means to reduce the tax burden. However, taxpayers have chosen to go for tax deductions and claim other tax benefits instead of opting for the simplified regime," said Srivatsan Chari, co-founder, Clear.in.