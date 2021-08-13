New ATM rule: Will move to penalise banks ensure cash in ATMs?

"The penalty approach alone is implausible to resolve the issue of ATM cash accessibility, despite the objective behind the RBI proposition being purposeful. While the on-ground implementation of RBI is the key for efficient cash-forecasting & prompt availability of currency to upload ATMs on time with sufficient amount of money, what really needs to be addressed is the fundamental cause of every ATM running dry - sub optimal cash-forecasting & the delay in the availability of ATM-fit currency," said Shruti Khandare.