New bank locker rules: SBI asks customers to do this. Check details

New bank locker rules: The State Bank of India has asked its customers availing locker facilities to reach out to their branches, and implement the revised or supplementary locker agreement as applicable. “We request our esteemed customers to contact their locker holding branch and execute the revised/supplementary locker agreement as applicable," SBI tweeted sharing the notice on the revised locker agreement.

“Bank has issued a revised or supplemented locker agreement incorporating the customer’s rights. Customers availing locker facilities from SBI are requested to contact their locker holding branch and execute the revised or supplemented locker agreement as applicable," read the notice for customers of SBI availing bank locker facility.

RBI circular on bank locker

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directed banks to notify all customers of the requirements by 30 April and ensure 50% and 75% of existing customers execute the revised bank locker agreement by 30 June and 30 September, respectively. Banks will need to report compliance status on its Daksh supervisory portal, RBI had said. “Banks are advised to facilitate execution of fresh or supplementary stamped agreements with customers by taking measures such as arranging stamp papers, franking, electronic execution of agreement, e-stamping, and provide a copy of the executed agreement to the customer."

SBI locker charges

Depending on the size of the locker and the centre where the branch is located, the bank will charge an annual rent. . SBI also imposes a one-time locker registration charge of ₹500 plus GST for small and medium lockers while for large and extra-large lockers, you have to pay ₹1,000 plus GST.

SBI's small locker rental charges

Urban and Metro : ₹2000+Gst

Rural and Semi-Urban: ₹1500+Gst

SBI's medium locker rental charges

Urban and Metro : ₹4000+Gst

Rural and Semi-Urban: ₹3000+Gst

SBI's large locker rental charges

Urban and Metro : ₹8000+Gst

Rural and Semi-Urban: ₹6000+Gst

SBI's extra large locker rental charges

Urban and Metro : ₹12000+Gst

Rural and Semi-Urban: ₹9000+Gst

