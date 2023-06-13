New bank locker rules: SBI asks customers to do this. Check details

New bank locker rules: SBI asks customers to do this. Check details2 min read 13 Jun 2023, 02:57 PM IST
New bank locker rules: The State Bank of India (SBI) has asked customers to implement the revised or supplementary locker agreement as applicable. Locker rental prices are dependent on the size of the locker and the location of the branch
New bank locker rules: The State Bank of India has asked its customers availing locker facilities to reach out to their branches, and implement the revised or supplementary locker agreement as applicable. “We request our esteemed customers to contact their locker holding branch and execute the revised/supplementary locker agreement as applicable," SBI tweeted sharing the notice on the revised locker agreement.
