New covid-linked cover works for those with co-morbidities

Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance Co. Ltd has launched India’s first individual covid-19 life insurance product—Covid Shield+. It’s a fixed-benefit online plan for which medical tests are not required. It’s a single-premium policy with a one-year tenure, but has multiple features that can appear complex.

First, there’s a life cover, which is just 1.25 times the premium paid, and is meant to cover non-covid death. For covid-19-related risks such as hospitalization and death, there’s an additional cover. This cover is substantial—between ₹25 lakh and ₹50 lakh. Younger customers can get ₹25 lakh cover for as low as ₹5,329 (excluding taxes).

The waiting period for this policy is 30 days, and it can be bought by people between the ages of 18 and 65 years.

different payouts

There are different payouts for different conditions.

Death due to reasons other than covid-19: In this case, the nominee gets 1.25 times the premium. So, if the premium is ₹5,329, the family will get ₹6,661.

Critically ill due to covid-19, but survives: If the policyholder is admitted in intensive care unit (ICU) or high dependency unit (HDU) for 24 hours or more, the covid-19 cover is triggered. Under this, if the person survives, he gets 40% of the covid-19 or the enhanced cover, which will help settle hospital bills. For example, if the enhanced cover is ₹25 lakh, the payout will be ₹10 lakh.

Death due to covid-19: If the person dies after he’s admitted to the ICU, and the death is within 24 hours of admission to ICU or HDU, the insurer will pay the enhanced benefit and the basic cover. So for a premium of ₹5,329 for a ₹25 lakh additional cover, the payout will be ₹25,06,661.

If the insured dies 24 hours after admission to ICU or HDU, the insurer will pay the enhanced benefit, basic cover and also the additional 40% of the enhanced benefit cover. In the above example, it would be ₹35,06,661. The insurer will make the same payout if the policyholder gets covid-19 and is admitted to ICU or HDU and survives, but later dies due to another cause.

Expert take

According to Abhishek Bondia, managing director and principal officer, SecureNow.in, an insurance broker, Covid Shield+ scores over Corona Rakshak policy (a standard benefit-based plan), as the latter gets triggered only after three days of continuous hospitalization, has no death benefit and comes with lower sum assured options.

“For people with co-morbidities, ICU admission is more common. Considering that the critical illness plan gets triggered in the case of ICU admission, this plan could be considered by this segment. It could act as a supplementary coverage to existing health insurance," said Bondia.

People looking for a fixed-benefit plan for covid-19 can consider Covid Shield+, as it has a built-in critical illness component. However, for life insurance protection, standard term insurance policies are still recommended.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.