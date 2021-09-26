“Further to the Reserve Bank of India’s guidelines on e-mandates for all recurring merchant payments/subscriptions via credit and debit cards, Kotak Mahindra Bank (Kotak) is fully geared up to ensure compliance with the regulations that come into effect on October 1, 2021. To ensure a smooth transition, the merchant/merchant aggregators’ ecosystem also needs to be in a state of readiness. The Bank is closely working with merchant/merchant aggregators to ensure minimal disruption for customers. Kotak is already live on UPI-based mandates and initial user adoption is encouraging. We expect a surge in card and UPI-based mandates as more merchants start offering and more consumers start setting up e-mandates," Spokesperson, Kotak Mahindra Group said.

