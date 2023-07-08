How this new debit, credit card rule will benefit bank customers — explained

How this new debit, credit card rule will benefit bank customers — explained3 min read 08 Jul 2023, 09:54 AM IST
In a pioneering move, The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has introduced a draft rule that empowers debit, credit, and prepaid card users to select their preferred card network, marking a potentially groundbreaking development worldwide. This rule challenges the existing practice where card network options are predetermined by agreements between issuers and networks
