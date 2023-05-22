Decoding a decade and more: Here are the insights from your portfolio

Decoding a decade and more: Here are the insights from your portfolio1 min read . Updated: 22 May 2023, 11:15 PM IST
New Delhi: Conservative, moderate or aggressive: What type of portfolio do you have? And how has it fared over the years, in terms of generating returns? In this article, we explore how three different portfolios with varying risk parameters—conservative (where the asset allocation is in the ratio of 65:25:10:0 in debt, equity, gold and international equity), moderate (45:40:10:5), and aggressive (25:60:5:10)—have performed over 10-15 years
New Delhi: Conservative, moderate or aggressive: What type of portfolio do you have? And how has it fared over the years, in terms of generating returns?
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×