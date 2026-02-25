The new economics of fitness: How rising incomes are reshaping wellness spending

25 Feb 2026
While experts caution against unnecessary gadgetry, participants point to tangible dividends—mental clarity, confidence and social connection.(Pexel)
Summary
As incomes rise, so does spending on gyms, gadgets and supplements. Young professionals now allocate up to 25% of their pay to fitness—blurring the line between discipline and lifestyle creep.

Step into any upscale gym in Mumbai, Bangalore, or any metro city at 7 am, and you’re not just witnessing workouts—you’re watching a financial ecosystem in motion.

Pre-workout supplements line shelves, high-end athleisure dominates the floor and recovery is outsourced to massage guns and ice baths. What was once a morning walk in worn-out sneakers has evolved into a high-stakes lifestyle upgrade.

As India’s purchasing power rises, so does its “fitness inflation.” From 24-year-old lawyers training in mixed martial arts (MMA) to corporate executives budgeting for wellness travel, the business of being fit has shifted from discretionary spending to a distinct expense category.

Budget math

For young professionals, the math of fitness is a daily negotiation.

Sobers Coelho, a 29-year-old teacher, allocates up to 25% of his income to his fitness regime. For him, the expense is non-negotiable because it doubles as his social and physical outlet.

"I’ve found my workout centre to be a good place to network with different people from various working classes," he said.

Sobers admits the commitment has come at a cost.

“I had to stop my monthly investment into mutual funds at times just to pay for the gears, and my coach's fee, but a fit body is something I can carry with me everywhere so it's not a luxury but a lifestyle and priority for me,” he said.

Dhairya, a 24-year-old lawyer, sees his 20% allocation as a “dividend-paying” investment.

"Fitness is built around discipline, so the 20% is not an issue because it keeps my mind sharp and transitions into other areas of my life," he explained.

For him, the gym is “better than therapy” and the place where he met some of his closest friends. But he avoids what he calls the “5% extras” such as massages or ice baths. "The 95% is going to come from your habits."

Riddhi, who works in corporate coverage for a fintech firm, takes a more structured approach. Her 8-12% allocation is a “planned part of the budget.” She avoids fad gadgets and focuses on fixed costs such as memberships and structured nutrition to prevent financial stress.

Prata Sai Divya, assistant marketing manager at Bandhan AMC, caps her spending at 5-6%. For her, proximity drives consistency.

"I prefer a smaller gym closer to home... Commuting after a long day is exhausting," she said.

She also flags the impulse trap. “I’ve seen people spend immediately on 'cleanest protein powder' on an impulse, and then have it lie around catching dust once the adrenaline dies down.”

Lifestyle creep

Santosh Joseph, founder of Germinate Investment Services, views the boom through a macroeconomic lens.

"There is a global macro theme that says whenever purchasing power increases, the need for health-related activity also increases," Joseph explained. "When you don’t have money, you go for a walk. When you have money, you want a club membership. Your regular T-shirt becomes a high-end T-shirt at 5,000."

He warned that this can morph into lifestyle creep disguised as self-improvement.

“People equate spending with achieving goals. You buy the 15,000 shoes and the one-year gym plan because it’s cheaper... but you never end up going. In your mind, you are investing in health, but you may not follow through.”

Habit vs hype

Camelia Oberoi, a movement educator and fitness coach, sees a growing irony.

"The irony is that walking is free. Mobility is free. Strength training with your own body is free," she said.

She is wary of the data obsession fuelled by wearables. "Data without discipline doesn’t change much. I try to ask myself: Would I still do this if nobody could see it?"

Manish Dalvi, founder of SuperEvolve, a fitness platform providing customized diet and exercise plans, points to the “influencer effect,” citing figures like Alex Hormozi, whose trends spill over into India’s younger generation.

"Half of them don’t even know the purpose behind it," said Dalvi.

Avoiding the fad trap

How does one stay fit without falling prey to “longevity scams” and hyper-consumerism? Experts say: focus on fundamentals.

Adarsh Gopalakrishnan, an IOC sports nutritionist and gym owner with an 86% client retention rate, believes accountability is key.

"My entire model is that people only get one month's membership at a time. We don't take annual memberships," he said.

Santosh Joseph echoes the sentiment, advocating monthly subscriptions to ensure people pay only for what they use.

Adarsh also stresses self-awareness: understanding what kind of trainee you are, whether you’re coachable, what coaching style works for you and how much you’re realistically willing to spend.

On gadgets, he is blunt. "The greatest utility of a monitor needs to be to see what your resting heart rate is... most watches are not terribly accurate at this."

He also questions the obsession with expensive recovery tools. “The only two things we know that actually work are sleep and nutrition. If those are not on point, why are you overspending on the tip of the iceberg?”

On protein spending, he offers a practical benchmark: "Spending more than between 400-600 a day on more than 100-120 grams of protein, think about if it is worth it.”

For discretionary purchases like athleisure, Joseph suggests a reward framework: “Instead of buying that 5,000 T-shirt before you start, buy it after you’ve completed six months," he said.

The real return

While experts caution against unnecessary gadgetry, participants point to tangible dividends—mental clarity, confidence and social connection.

The challenge for the modern investor is distinguishing between the leisure of looking fit and the discipline of staying fit.

Because the best workout isn’t the one saturated with products—it’s the one you consistently show up for.

