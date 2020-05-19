New EPF rules come into force: Here are 5 things to know

The Labour Ministry has notified new rules that allow for reduced EPF or employees' provident fund contribution for three months. Last week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced reduction of statutory provident fund contribution by both employers and employees to 10% of basic wages from the existing 12% for the next three months. The decision was taken to increase take-home salary for employees and give some relief to employers in payment of provident fund dues. It will inject liquidity of ₹6,750 crore to employers and employees over three months.