New EPF Scheme 2026: Know withdrawal frequency limits for essential, housing and special needs

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has rolled out a simplified framework for Provident Fund (PF) advance withdrawals under the EPF Scheme, 2026, effective 29 June.
One of the biggest changes is the consolidation of 13 withdrawal provisions into just three broad categories: essential needs, housing needs and special circumstances. The move replaces the earlier system that had multiple separate withdrawal provisions, making the rules easier for members to understand.
Here's what you need to know about the updated withdrawal categories and frequency limits.
Under the new framework, EPFO has grouped advance withdrawals based on the purpose for which the money is required. It means withdrawing EPF funds while a member is still employed.
The category covers expenses related to illness, education and marriage.
The second category combines all major housing-related withdrawals into a single framework.
Subscribers can make withdrawals for:
Members can make withdrawals under this category up to five times during their EPF membership, bringing various housing-related provisions under one simplified rule.
The third category is designed for exceptional situations as notified by the EPFO's Central Board.
Subscribers can withdraw funds in this category up to two times per financial year.
EPFO shared a “Smart Guide on New Rules on EPF Advances” on its official X account, summarising the new withdrawal categories and frequency limits under the EPF Scheme, 2026.
The revised framework also introduced a uniform guideline for partial withdrawals.
After completing 12 months of EPF membership, subscribers can withdraw up to 75% of their EPF balance, including both the employee's and employer's contributions, plus accumulated interest.
Apart from simplifying withdrawal categories, EPFO has also focused on improving the overall claim process.
Eligible online withdrawal claims are now targeted for settlement within three working days, reducing waiting time for members.
The claims process has also become paperless through Aadhaar-based online verification, eliminating much of the documentation that was previously required.
While the revised scheme provides greater flexibility, members must retain at least 25% of their eligible EPF balance after making a partial withdrawal. The requirement is intended to ensure that a portion of retirement savings remains intact even after advances are taken during employment.
Disclaimer: This is meant for informational purposes only. Please refer to the latest EPFO notifications or seek professional advice for the applicable rules and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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