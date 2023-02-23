New era of customer centricity awaits as IRDAI lays the groundwork
- In recent memory, 2022 is perhaps the most significant year as far as insurance regulatory reforms are concerned
Since the turn of the century, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has championed the cause of protecting policyholders’ interests in India. From opening the industry to private participation in the early 2000s to the more recent easing in distribution norms, Irdai has undertaken multiple measures over the last 20 years to bolster growth of the industry and direct it towards customer centricity.