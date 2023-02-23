New era of customer centricity awaits as IRDAI lays the groundwork

Speedy grievance redressal: To strengthen grievance redressal, the regulator announced upgradation of its ‘Integrated Grievance Redressal System’ to Bima Bharosa. This renewed platform is aimed at making grievance redressal more efficient. It is also expected that the platform will allow customers to log their complaints in regional languages. Customers currently pursue multiple recourses including social media in case of grievances and there is a wide-spread displeasure over complaint resolution. This platform, monitored by the regulator, will go a long way in building customer confidence in the overall grievance redressal process.