New FASTag local pass from 1 Nov: Costs, coverage, validity rules compared with Annual Pass; which one should you buy?

The new FASTag concessional local pass for non-commercial vehicle owners residing within 20 km of a National Highway fee plaza will be launched on 1 November.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ notification dated 27 October, the pass will cost ₹1,500 or ₹3,000 per year, depending on the toll plaza's location. The facility aims to make commuting more affordable for residents living near toll plazas.

This new local pass differs from the FASTag Annual Pass, which was launched on 15 August 2025. While the local pass offers residents an annual concession at a specific toll plaza, the Annual Pass allows cars, jeeps and vans to cross designated National Highway and National Expressway fee plazas without paying a user fee for each trip.

Here are the key differences between the two.

What are coverage and validity rules of new FASTag concessional local pass? Non-commercial vehicle owners residing within 20 km of a fee plaza can buy a concessional local pass. The annual fee will be ₹1,500 for plazas located outside municipal or local town limits and ₹3,000 for plazas within these limits.

The pass will be valid only for the specific fee plaza for which it is issued and cannot be transferred to another plaza. Commuters can choose between the existing monthly pass and the new concessional local pass for the selected plaza.

The pass will not be available on National Highways or Expressways with a closed toll collection system or at locations where a service road or alternative route is available.

The Annual Local Pass will be available at eligible toll plazas from 1 November, and through the Rajmargyatra app from 1 December. The government may revise the rates annually, with any revision taking effect on 1 April.

How does new local pass differ from the FASTag Annual Pass? The FASTag Annual Pass was launched on 15 August 2025 and is available at designated National Highway and National Expressway fee plazas. According to the Rajmargyatra website, its current price is ₹3,075.

Feature FASTag concessional local pass FASTag Annual Pass Annual cost ₹ 1,500 or ₹ 3,000, depending on the toll plaza's location ₹ 3,075 Who can use it? Non-commercial vehicle owners living within 20 km of the toll plaza Owners of non-commercial cars, jeeps and vans Where is it valid? Only at the specific toll plaza for which it is issued At National Highway and National Expressway toll plazas How does it work? Allows toll-free passage at specific plaza Allows toll-free passage at covered plazas for up to 200 trips in a year How long is it valid? Annual pass 1 year or 200 trips, whichever comes first Where can you get it? At toll plazas from November 1, 2026; on the Rajmargyatra app from December 1, 2026 Through the Rajmargyatra app or NHAI website Where is it not valid? Not available on roads with closed toll collection systems or where a service road or alternative road is available Normal FASTag charges apply at toll plazas not covered by the Annual Pass

Which FASTag pass should you choose? The local pass may be more suitable for commuters who regularly cross one particular toll plaza near their home. The FASTag Annual Pass may be more useful for non-commercial car, jeep and van owners who frequently travel across National Highways and National Expressways.

Before purchasing either pass, commuters should check the eligibility conditions and coverage of their usual routes on the official NHAI or Rajmargyatra platforms.