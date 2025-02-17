Several new rules for FASTag will be implemented starting Monday, February 17, 2025, aimed at streamlining toll transactions. These changes, as outlined in circulars from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), are designed to enhance the efficiency of toll payments and improve security.

Top 10 New FASTag Rules You Must Know to Avoid Deductions & Ensure Hassle-Free Payments 1) Transaction Validation Rules: As per the NPCI circular published on January 28, 2025, transactions that are presented shall be validated based on reader read time and the time at which the tag is placed under hotlist / low balance/blacklist.

2) Inactive Tag Declines: Transactions presented on tags that have not been active for more than 60 minutes before reader read time and up to 10 minutes after reader read time will be declined with reason code 176, as per the NPCI circular.

3)Blacklisted Tag Penalty: If a FASTag is blacklisted upon reaching the toll, the user will be required to pay double the toll charges.

4) Refund for Penalty: If the account is recharged within 10 minutes of the tag being scanned, the user can request a refund for the penalty.

5) Delayed Transaction Charges: FASTag users may incur additional charges if toll transactions are processed more than 15 minutes after a vehicle passes the toll reader.

6) Chargeback Rules for Banks: Banks can only raise chargebacks for incorrect deductions related to blacklisted or low-balance FASTags after a 15-day cooling period.

7) Early Chargeback Rejection: Any chargeback request made before the 15-day cooling period will be automatically rejected and display system error code 5290.

8) Filing a Chargeback: Users disputing an incorrect deduction must wait 15 days after the transaction before filing a chargeback request with their bank.

9) Toll Operator Responsible for Loss: If a transaction is delayed due to insufficient balance and remains unpaid, the toll operator, not the user, will be responsible for the loss.

10) Delayed FASTag Transactions Face Penalties: Additional penalties may be applied if a FASTag transaction is processed more than 15 minutes after the vehicle has passed the toll.

To avoid issues with the new FASTag rules, follow these steps a) Maintain an adequate balance in your FASTag wallet.

b) Verify that your FASTag is active and not blacklisted.

c) Monitor transaction times to identify any delays in toll deductions.