New FEMA rules: RBI clarifies what freelancers and small exporters need to report; FAQs to be released soon

New FEMA trade rules that came into effect from 1 October have triggered concerns among freelancers, content creators and small service exporters over whether they now need to file additional export declarations for payments received from overseas.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has now clarified that individuals undertaking transactions of a personal nature are not covered by these reporting requirements.
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra and Deputy Governor Rohit Jain made the clarification at the October monetary policy press conference. The RBI also said small exporters with transactions of up to ₹10 lakh per bill can use a self-declaration and invoice, while banks and authorised dealers, rather than individual exporters and importers, will handle reporting on the IEDPMS portal.
Rohit Jain, Deputy Governor, RBI, said the new trade regulations are intended to liberalise the handling of trade matters by authorised dealers, simplify processes and promote ease of doing business.
Services exports and imports have now been included for reporting purposes. However, individuals are not required to comply with reporting requirements for contracts of a personal nature, Jain clarified.
Jain said there appeared to be some misunderstanding about the reporting obligations and that the RBI would clarify the requirements through an FAQ.
Governor Sanjay Malhotra further clarified that individuals, whether undertaking imports or exports, are not required to report such transactions irrespective of the amount when they are of a personal nature.
This can include subscribing to a TV channel, an app, journals or newspapers. It can also cover individuals providing services abroad, such as tutoring or small software services, and receiving payments for those services, Malhotra said.
The RBI also clarified the process for small exporters.
For exports of up to ₹10 lakh per bill, a self-declaration along with an invoice will suffice, Malhotra said. The ₹10 lakh limit applies per bill and not annually. He clarified that this is an alternative to the more detailed reporting process rather than an exemption from providing information.
This means small exporters with individual bills within the ₹10 lakh threshold can use the self-declaration route along with the invoice.
Another key clarification concerns the reporting mechanism.
Malhotra said reporting on the IEDPMS portal is to be undertaken by banks and authorised dealers rather than individual exporters and importers.
“Reporting is to be done by the banks and the ADs, by the intermediaries, and not by the individual exporters and importers,” Malhotra said.
Exporters and importers therefore need to provide the required information to their banks or authorised dealers, which will undertake the reporting.
Malhotra said some of this information was already being provided by customers when making payments, including a purpose code and other details. The new framework requires some additional information, which the RBI said would improve data reporting and the availability of data on services exports.
Jain said the new trade regulations were issued in January, sufficiently ahead of their 1 October implementation, with the broader objective of simplifying trade processes.
The RBI said the regulations are intended to liberalise the handling of trade matters by authorised dealers, simplify processes and promote ease of doing business. Services exports and imports have been brought into the reporting framework, with the RBI seeking to bring services more in line with merchandise trade.
Malhotra said merchandise trade already follows such reporting requirements and that bringing services into a similar framework would improve the RBI’s data on services exports.
The central bank maintained that the new framework is intended to simplify trade-related processes and reduce the burden on authorised dealers, exporters and importers.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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