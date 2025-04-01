New financial year begins today: Check what changes for you in UPI payments, GST, income tax slabs & more from April 1

With the new financial year (FY 2025-26) beginning today, April 1, 2025, we take a look at the key changes affecting online payments, GST rates, income tax slabs, bank balances, LPG cylinder prices, TDS, tolls, credit cards, and more.
Citizens and taxpayers need to stay informed about new income tax rules, revised credit card charges, changes to the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), and other personal finance updates taking effect from April 1, 2025.
In order to enhance the security of UPI payments, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will enforce some newly announced guidelines from April 1. These include:
In her Budget 2025 speech in February, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced updated income tax slabs under the new regime. These come into effect from April 1, 2025.
Under the revised income tax slabs, individuals earning up to ₹12 lakh a year will not need to pay income tax. For salaried individuals, a standard deduction of ₹75,000 will apply, effectively making ₹12.75 lakh salary tax-free under the new tax regime.
Additionally, the new tax regime has changed the tax slab rates. The basic exemption limit has been hiked from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh.
In her Budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman announced an increase in the limit for tax deducted at source (TDS) from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000, with effect from April 1, 2025. This will allow all investors (equities and mutual funds) to keep more in hand, with TDS being cut only once annual dividend income exceeds ₹10,000.
For customers using credit cards, rules have been updated for many products. Check with your bank, branch manager, or customer relations officer for specific details. Here are some credit cards affected by changes to the rewards points structure:
Public sector lenders such as SBI, Canara Bank and Punjab National Bank (PNB), among others, are updating their minimum balance requirements from April 1.
New minimum balance will be determined by market — rural, semi-urban and urban areas. Those bank customers who are unable to maintain minimum balance will be penalised.
Launched in August 2024 to replace the old pension scheme (OPS), the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) will come into effect from April 1. The shift will affect about 23 lakh central government employees with at least 25 years of service.
According to UPS rules, staff with at least 25 years of service will be eligible for a pension equivalent to 50 per cent of their last 12 months' average basic salary.
Starting from April 1, the Goods and Service Tax (GST) portal will require mandatory multi-factor authentication (MFA) to ensure better security for taxpayers. Further, E-Way Bills (EWBs) can only be generated for base documents not older than 180 days.
The toll price for national highways (NH) across India are set to increase by around 3 per cent as follows:
The prices for 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders have been reduced by ₹41, with effect from today. Earlier, on February 1, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were reduced by ₹7. Check the new rates in your city: