New fund houses galore: Should you make the investment or skip?6 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 11:02 PM IST
Brokerages, portfolio management service firms and fintechs have ventured into the mutual funds space
One of India’s largest financial services group, Bajaj Finserv, is the latest entrant in the mutual fund space, where about 40 fund houses operate. The Pune-based company got the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) nod to start mutual fund operations on 1 March.
