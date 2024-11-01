Sebi’s proposal for prompt deployment of new fund offer money can aid investors
Summary
- The markets regulator has proposed a maximum 30-day limit for new fund offers to deploy money as per a scheme’s objective. Investors may be allowed a load-free exit if an asset management company breaches that deadline.
In a recent move to tighten regulations in the mutual fund industry, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has issued a consultation paper proposing stricter guidelines for deploying funds collected through new fund offers (NFOs) by asset management companies (AMCs).