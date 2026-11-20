After nearly 13 years since Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5), Rockstar Games finally launched Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) on 19 November. The latest instalment in the popular open-world action-adventure video game franchise is now available in India for PlayStation 5 (PS5), including PS5 Pro and Xbox Series X|S.

GTA 6 takes players to the fictional state of Leonida, inspired by Florida, and brings back the iconic Vice City. The story follows two central characters, Jason and Lucia, who find themselves caught up in a criminal conspiracy after a robbery goes wrong. Describing their story, Rockstar Games said they are “forced to rely on each other more than ever” to survive.

For gamers, the launch marks the franchise's return with a new mainline instalment after more than a decade. Indian buyers can purchase GTA 6 through official digital stores or opt for a boxed retail version containing a download code. However, buyers should know that the retail box does not include a physical game disc.

GTA 6 launch in India: Which platforms are supported? GTA 6 is currently available on:

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 5 Pro (PS5 Pro Enhanced)

Xbox Series X|S The game is not currently listed for PC. Rockstar Games has not announced a PC release date.

GTA 6 price in India: How much do editions cost? GTA 6 is available in two editions in India. The Standard Edition costs ₹5,999, while the Ultimate Edition costs ₹7,499 on the official PlayStation and Xbox digital stores.

Standard Edition – ₹ 5,999: Includes the base game

5,999: Includes the base game Ultimate Edition – ₹ 7,499: Includes the base game and additional in-game content, such as vehicles, weapons, clothing, and other items Players who purchase the Standard Edition can also buy the Ultimate Edition Upgrade separately through the PlayStation or Microsoft store. A physical boxed version of the Ultimate Edition is not available.

Where can you buy GTA 6 in India? There are different options to buy the game:

1. Official digital stores Players can purchase and download GTA 6 directly from:

PlayStation Store for PS5 and PS5 Pro

Xbox Store for Xbox Series X|S. 2. Online and offline retailers GTA 6 is available through online retailers and quick-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Zepto, and Blinkit in select locations. Availability, delivery charges, and final prices may vary by seller and location. GTA 6 is also available through offline retail stores in India such as Vijay Sales and Chroma.

How does GTA 6 Code-in-a-Box version work? Unlike traditional boxed video games, GTA 6 does not come with a physical disc. Instead, buyers receive a box containing a digital download code that they can redeem on their gaming console to install the game.

Players should also ensure they have around 212 GB of free storage space on their console before downloading the game.