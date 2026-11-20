After nearly 13 years since Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5), Rockstar Games finally launched Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) on 19 November. The latest instalment in the popular open-world action-adventure video game franchise is now available in India for PlayStation 5 (PS5), including PS5 Pro and Xbox Series X|S.
GTA 6 takes players to the fictional state of Leonida, inspired by Florida, and brings back the iconic Vice City. The story follows two central characters, Jason and Lucia, who find themselves caught up in a criminal conspiracy after a robbery goes wrong. Describing their story, Rockstar Games said they are “forced to rely on each other more than ever” to survive.
For gamers, the launch marks the franchise's return with a new mainline instalment after more than a decade. Indian buyers can purchase GTA 6 through official digital stores or opt for a boxed retail version containing a download code. However, buyers should know that the retail box does not include a physical game disc.
GTA 6 is currently available on:
The game is not currently listed for PC. Rockstar Games has not announced a PC release date.
GTA 6 is available in two editions in India. The Standard Edition costs ₹5,999, while the Ultimate Edition costs ₹7,499 on the official PlayStation and Xbox digital stores.
Players who purchase the Standard Edition can also buy the Ultimate Edition Upgrade separately through the PlayStation or Microsoft store. A physical boxed version of the Ultimate Edition is not available.
There are different options to buy the game:
Players can purchase and download GTA 6 directly from:
GTA 6 is available through online retailers and quick-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Zepto, and Blinkit in select locations. Availability, delivery charges, and final prices may vary by seller and location. GTA 6 is also available through offline retail stores in India such as Vijay Sales and Chroma.
Unlike traditional boxed video games, GTA 6 does not come with a physical disc. Instead, buyers receive a box containing a digital download code that they can redeem on their gaming console to install the game.
Players should also ensure they have around 212 GB of free storage space on their console before downloading the game.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Check retailer listings and online stores for the latest prices and availability.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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