New GST registration rules 2026: Applying for GST number? Check documents, deadlines and 5 key changes

Small business owners, freelancers and first-time entrepreneurs applying for Goods and Services Tax (GST) registration may benefit from clearer documentation requirements and faster approval timelines under new guidelines issued by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

In a circular dated 26 October 2026, the tax authority clarified the documents required for registration, the circumstances in which officers can seek additional information and the timelines for processing applications. The guidelines aim to reduce unnecessary paperwork, repeated queries and delays.

1. Eligible small businesses can get GST registration within three days One of the key provisions concerns the time required to obtain GST registration.

Under the simplified registration mechanism introduced through Rule 14A of the CGST Rules, eligible taxpayers can receive automatic registration within three working days.

The facility is available to applicants opting for the simplified scheme who intend to pass on input tax credit (ITC) of not more than ₹2.5 lakh per month, subject to prescribed conditions.

For regular applications where Aadhaar authentication is completed successfully, registration must generally be processed within seven working days. However, the process can take up to 30 days when Aadhaar authentication is not completed or physical verification of business premises is required.

The guidelines also provide for deemed approval if the tax officer fails to act within the prescribed timeline.

2. GST registration documents depend on whether the property is owned or rented The CBIC has clarified the documents applicants must submit depending on whether they operate from owned, rented or shared premises.

For self-owned properties, acceptable documents include property tax receipts, municipal khata copies, electricity bills or water bills. Businesses operating from rented premises must generally provide a valid rental or lease agreement along with the applicable supporting documents.

Where a rental agreement is unavailable, applicants may submit an undertaking in the prescribed format and supporting evidence of possession, such as an electricity or water bill in the tenant's name.

The guidelines also address applications from businesses operating at family-owned properties. For instance, an entrepreneur running a business from a house owned by their parents can submit a consent letter from the property owner along with acceptable address proof.

Applicants must also ensure that their business address is complete and matches the supporting documents.

3. Freelancers and entrepreneurs using co-working spaces must provide address proof The guidelines are particularly relevant for freelancers, consultants and small businesses operating from shared offices.

Applicants using co-working spaces must provide a membership agreement containing details of the allocated desk, cabin or suite, along with applicable supporting property documents. Those operating from residential premises should select the appropriate ownership category while applying.

For example, an individual conducting business from a family-owned home should not incorrectly declare the premises as self-owned if the property belongs to another family member.

The CBIC has also clarified that officers should not raise objections merely because the applicant resides in a different city or state from the proposed business location.

Similarly, objections should not be raised solely on assumptions about whether a residential property is suitable for conducting business. These clarifications could help home-based entrepreneurs avoid unnecessary registration queries.

4. GST officers cannot demand unnecessary documents from applicants Another important clarification concerns the additional documents and information that tax officers can demand.

According to the guidelines, officers can seek clarification when uploaded documents are incomplete or illegible, addresses do not match supporting records or essential information is missing. However, officers should not demand irrelevant documents or raise objections without a valid reason.

For example, applicants should not be asked to submit Udyam registration certificates merely as an additional requirement when the documents prescribed under GST rules are sufficient.

Where clarification is necessary, the officer must issue a notice through Form GST REG-03. The applicant generally has seven working days to respond using Form GST REG-04.

After receiving the clarification, the officer must process the application within the prescribed seven-working-day period. If registration is rejected, the officer must record the reasons in writing.

The guidelines seek to ensure that applicants are not subjected to repeated or unnecessary documentation demands.

5. Bank account details are not mandatory when applying for GST registration The CBIC has also clarified that applicants are not required to furnish bank account details at the initial registration stage.

However, taxpayers must provide these details within 30 days of receiving registration or before furnishing outward supply details, whichever is earlier. This allows newly established businesses to complete GST registration even if they have not yet opened a dedicated business bank account.

First-time applicants should ensure that their PAN details match their legal business name and that uploaded documents are clear and readable. They should also provide complete business addresses, including shop or flat numbers, locality and PIN code, to avoid verification-related delays.

Applications can be submitted through the official GST portal.

What this means for taxpayers The guidelines aim to make GST registration more predictable, particularly for small traders, freelancers and entrepreneurs operating from rented homes or shared offices.

While eligible applicants can benefit from faster registration, the actual processing time will depend on the registration category, Aadhaar authentication and verification requirements.