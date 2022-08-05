New GST rule on house rent: Do you have to pay 18% tax?

"The limit varies according to the nature of supply and state or UT where the principal place of supply is located. If the person supplies services alone, ₹20 lakh per financial year is the limit. The limit is ₹40 lakh for a supplier of only goods. However, if registration is obtained from northeastern or special category states, the limit is lowered to ₹10 lakh," said Archit Gupta of Clear adding, “If you are registered as a composition taxable person, you cannot claim the input tax credit on rental expenses but might still have to pay GST on rent on a reverse charge basis."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}