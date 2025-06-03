New HDFC credit card rules: Utility payments beyond limit to face extra charges

HDFC Bank has announced a slew of changes in its credit card transactions that include new charges on wallet loading using third party apps, online skill-based gaming transactions and utility payments beyond the specified limit. The revised charges will be applicable from July 1.

“If you load third-party wallets with more than ₹ 10,000 per month on platforms like (but not limited to) PayTM, Mobikwik, Freecharge, or Ola Money using your credit card, a 1% charge will apply,” HDFC Bank said in its communication to credit card customers. “The charge will be applicable on the entire wallet loading spend for the month and will be capped at ₹4999 per month,” it said.

Also Read | How to dispute a wrong credit card charge and get money back

For utility transactions, a charge of 1% will apply if you spend more than ₹ 50,000 per month using your personal credit card (consumer cards). The 1% charge will apply if you spend more than ₹ 75,000 per month using business credit cards.

“The charge will be applicable on the entire utility spend for the month and will be capped at ₹4999 per month,” HDFC Bank said. “Insurance transactions won’t be considered as utility transactions hence no charge will be applicable,” it said.

The bank has also capped reward points on insurance transactions on its popular credit cards. While the reward points on insurance transactions has been capped at 10000 per month on Infinia and Infinia Metal credit cards, it has been fixed at 5000 per month for Diners Black, Diners Black Metal and Biz Black Metal cards. For all other cards, the limit has been fixed at 2000 per month. Marriott Bonvoy cards, however, will not have capping on reward points for insurance transactions.

Transaction charges on daily expenses HDFC Bank has fixed the maximum charge per transaction for rent, fuel and education categories at ₹4999. “Kindly note that the existing charge of 1% will continue to be applicable on all rent transactions, only on fuel transactions more than ₹15000/ ₹30000 per transaction and only on education transactions done via third-party apps,” it said. “If you make payments through college/school websites or their POS (Point of Sales) machines, there will be no charges,” HDFC Bank said.

“If you spend more than ₹ 10,000 per month on platforms like (but not limited to) Dream11, Rummy Culture, Junglee Games, or MPL, a 1% charge will apply,” the bank said. “The charge will be applicable on the entire online skill-based gaming spend for the month and will be capped at ₹4999 per month. No reward points will be earned on online skill-based gaming transactions,” it said.