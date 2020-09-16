Gone are those days when you need a lot of documents to avail a home loan. Under this new scheme, borrowers need to show PAN card, Aadhaar card details and bank statement of past six months to get a loan. "Since our branch employees are local residents with an understanding of the regional economy, our in-house legal and technical experts assist in processing home loans applications in a quick and hassle-free manner with minimal documentation," said Anirudh Kamani, managing director and chief executive officer, ICICI Home Finance Company Limited.