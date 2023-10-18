New IMPS online money transfer rule: What is it? How it works? All details here
There are various ways in which one can transfer money online including the National Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT), Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), and Immediate Payment Services (IMPS), among others
Online money transactions have become quite popular in India. With just a few clicks, people can quickly transfer money from one bank to another, saving them the hassles of visiting bank branches and standing in long queues to do the same.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message