Income Tax, Finance Changes, April 1 LIVE Updates: Check how new I-T Act impacts your in-hand salary from today

As the new financial year 2026-27 (FY27) begins on Wednesday, 1 April, India is set to witness the implementation of several new financial and regulatory rules. These changes are expected to directly impact the day-to-day lives of citizens across the country.
From changes in income tax return (ITR) filing norms and PAN regulations to revisions in salary structure and FASTag annual pass fee hike, multiple policy changes will come into effect with the start of FY27, influencing household finances as well as banking and compliance practices.
Meanwhile, banks will also make a host of new changes to crucial tasks such as ATM cash withdrawal limit. For example, HDFC Bank will now charge ₹23 per transaction on UPI cash withdrawals at ATMs after five free transactions.
What Changes in New Income Tax Act 2026?
Among the key changes, India's six-decade-old tax framework under the Income Tax Act, 1961 will be replaced by the newly introduced Income Tax Act, 2025, on 1 April, marking a significant overhaul of the country's direct tax system.
The Act has done away with redundant provisions and archaic language, introducing a simpler language for common people. A major change in the Income Tax Act, 2025, is the renaming of Assessment Year (AY) and Financial Year (FY) to Tax Year, so as to avoid confusions.
It retains the existing slab rates for salaried individuals, businesspersons, professionals and other taxpayers.
What impact does it have on your take-home salary?
Under the ‘wages’ section of the four new labour codes brought in by the government, companies will now have to pay at least 50% of your salary as the basic wage component. The latest change means that your provident fund contribution will increase, effectively reducing in-hand salary of a person.
Some other changes that are expected to impact a taxpayer's lives include changes to House Rent Allowance (HRA) rules, new ticketing reforms introduced by Indian railways, and others.
TDS form change: What replaces Form 16?
Form 130 will officially replace Form 16 as the primary Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) certificate for senior citizens and salaried employees from FY 2026–27 onwards.
It will be issued by employers to salaried individuals, and specified banks to eligible senior citizens. Once TDS is deducted and deposited, issuance of this certificate is mandatory by 15 June of the financial year.
NHAI announced in March that the FASTag annual pass fee will be increased by ₹75, bringing the total from the current ₹3,000 to ₹3,075 from the start of the new financial year.
The FASTag annual pass recharge can be done via the Rajmarg Yatra App or the official NHAI website. Once the one-time fee is paid, the annual pass gets activated on the vehicle's existing FASTag within two hours.
People's take-home salary is expected to go down under the new labour laws as the provident fund (PF) contributions of the employees and the employer will increase.
Under the new codes, the provident fund contribution is required to be a proportion of 50% of gross pay.
— Up to ₹4 lakh income is taxed at 0%
— Up to ₹8 lakh income is taxed at 5%
— Up to ₹12 lakh income is taxed at 10%
— Up to ₹16 lakh income is taxed at 15%
— Up to ₹20 lakh income is taxed at 20%
— Up to ₹24 lakh income is taxed at 25%
— Income above ₹24 lakh is taxed at 30%
— Up to ₹2.5 lakh income is taxed at 0%
— Up to ₹5 lakh income is taxed at 5%
— Up to ₹10 lakh income is taxed at 20%
— Income above ₹10 lakh is taxed at 30%
Good morning and welcome to Mint's LIVE coverage of the Income Tax Changes from 1 April. Follow for real-time updates on tax slabs, increased standard deductions, and the simplified capital gains regime. See how your take-home salary changes today.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>