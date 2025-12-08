New Income Tax Act: ITR forms to be issued prior to FY28, says govt

The new income tax returns (ITR) form under the Income Tax Act, 2025, will be released prior to 2027-28 financial year, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said on Monday.
“Committee formulated by the CBDT on simplification of Income Tax Returns is carrying out extensive consultations with tax experts, institutional bodies, and field formations of the Income Tax Department,” he said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.
The Income Tax Act, 2025, enacted on August 21, will come into effect from next financial year, beginning April 1, 2026.
The new act will replace the existing Income Tax Act, 1961, and make tax laws simple and reduce wordage in the legislation making it easy to understand.
(Check for more updates)
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.