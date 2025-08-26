New Income Tax Act's rules & regulations to come by Dec 31, says CBDT member

New Income Tax Act 2025: Central Board of Direct Taxes' (CBDT) member (legislation) RN Parbat said in a media interview recently that the Board will come out with a new set of rules and regulations by Dec 31. He also assured that honest taxpayers have nothing to worry about digital information, as data privacy will be followed reported Business Line.

He further mentioned in the interview that the department is in the process of formulating FAQs and SOPs for the new income tax act. He recalls to us that when the Finance Act 2025 was tabled, the department came out with an FAQ. The same was done when the Income Tax (I-T) Bill was introduced.

He mentioned that there will be an information guide which will map the old provisions with the new and delve into SOPs.

Access to digital information While allaying worries over the provisions that allow access to digital information, he explained that even the old Act had these provisions. "We have just written them in clearer terms. Secondly, these are applicable only when the department conducts search and seizure and survey operations, which are infrequent.

As far as digital data handling is concerned, we will be coming up with an SOP about how to handle the digital data.

The day the Bill was introduced in Parliament, the Board constituted rules and formed a committee.

Changes ahead: When asked whether there will be changes in the return filing process, he said next year’s return will be filed as per the provisions of the old Act and changes will begin from FY 2026-27. “We want to have simpler rules and language,” he said.

“We are also trying to make them smarter with pre-filled forms. We want more common terminology across all forms so that there is no confusion. We want to provide as much ease of doing business to the assessee as possible while using these forms. That is the principle on which the group teams and TPL are working,” he added.