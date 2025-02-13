New Income Tax Bill: Simpler, lighter and future-ready
Summary
- The tax bill and the proposed taxpayer’s charter when implemented in the spirit of justice and transparency will surely usher in the much-needed tax reforms
The long-awaited bill for the new tax code was tabled in Parliament on Thursday. The bill fulfills the finance minister's commitment to provide an income tax law that is straightforward for both taxpayers and tax administrators, aiming to establish tax certainty and reduce litigation.