New Income Tax Bill: Simpler, lighter and future-ready

4. Currently, reimbursement from the employer or any other person for covid-19 related illness is not liable to tax. The new bill has omitted the provisions related to reimbursement for covid-19 related illness from the salary chapter and from the other sources chapter. Maybe the government will extend the relief via a separate notification. Further, reimbursement by the employer for medical treatment of prescribed diseases is not liable to tax if the employee provides a certificate from the hospital specifying the disease and the receipt for the amount paid to the hospital. The requirement from the employee to provide a certificate from the hospital and receipt has been omitted. This will lead to a reduced compliance burden for the employer and employees.