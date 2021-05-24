New income tax e-filing portal: Check out the benefits and features

"Various due date relaxations will reduce the compliance burden for businesses that have been struggling in the current crisis. This also emphasises how critical it is for businesses to move their tax compliance fully online. The extension of due dates for various compliances for employers as well extension of tax filing due date for taxpayers is important in the current situation as the second wave of covid is raging through several states in India," said Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO - ClearTax