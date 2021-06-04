The new ITR e-filing portal is set to go live from 7 June. The existing portal will remain non-operational till 6 June to prepare for the launch and migration of data to the new income tax e-filing portal.

"In order to avoid any inconvenience to taxpayers, the department will not fix any compliance dates during this period. Further, directions have been issued to fix the hearing of cases or compliances only from 10 June 2021 onwards, to give taxpayers time to respond on the new system. If any hearing or compliance which requires submissions online has been scheduled during this period, the same will be preponed or adjourned and the work items would be rescheduled after this period," said the circular issued by CBDT.

The new e-filing portal is aimed at providing convenience and a modern, seamless experience to taxpayers. Take a look at the features of the new e-filing portal.

The new e-filing portal integrated with immediate processing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) will help issue quick refunds to taxpayers.

All interactions and uploads, pending actions will be shown on a single dashboard for follow-up action by the taxpayer

Taxpayers will get free of cost ITR preparation software which will be available online and offline. The software will have interactive questions to help taxpayers file ITR even without any tax knowledge, with prefilling, for minimizing data entry effort.

For assistance, the new call centre is set up to provide immediate answers to taxpayer queries with FAQs, Tutorials, Videos and Chabot/live agent.

All the important income tax e-filing portal functions on the desktop will also be available on mobile app that will be enabled subsequently for full anytime access on a mobile network.

A new online tax payment system on the new portal will be enabled subsequently with multiple new payment options using net banking, UPI, credit card and RTGS/NEFT from any account of the taxpayer in any bank, for easy payment of taxes.

The income tax department requests the patience of all taxpayers and other stakeholders during the switchover to the new e-filing portal and the subsequent initial period while they get familiarized with the new system.

