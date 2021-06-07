The new e-filing link - www.incometax.gov.in -will replace the HYPERLINK 'http://existing www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in' from today
A new taxpayer-friendly e-filing portal of the Income Tax (I-T) Department will be launched today. The new features in the portal include interactive software that helps in filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) preparation and a call centre for taxpayer assistance, said the Finance Ministry on Saturday.
"The Income Tax Department is launching its new e-filing portal www.incometax.gov.in on June 7 aimed at providing taxpayer convenience and a modern, seamless experience to taxpayers," an official statement said.