A new taxpayer-friendly e-filing portal of the Income Tax (I-T) Department will be launched today. The new features in the portal include interactive software that helps in filing Income Tax Returns ( ITR ) preparation and a call centre for taxpayer assistance, said the Finance Ministry on Saturday.

"The Income Tax Department is launching its new e-filing portal www.incometax.gov.in on June 7 aimed at providing taxpayer convenience and a modern, seamless experience to taxpayers," an official statement said.

Here are 10 things to know about the new income tax e-filing website

1) The new e-filing link -- www.incometax.gov.in -- will replace the HYPERLINK "http://existing www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in" from today.

2)The new income tax e-filing portal integrated with immediate processing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) to issue quick refunds to taxpayers.

3) For follow-up action by the taxpayer, all interactions and uploads or pending actions will be displayed on a single dashboard.

4) A free of cost ITR preparation software is available with interactive questions.

5) A free of cost ITR preparation software to help taxpayers for ITRs 1, 4 (online and offline) and ITR 2 (offline).

6) The facility for preparation of ITRs 3, 5, 6, 7 will be made available shortly.

7) Taxpayers will be able to proactively update their profile to provide certain details of income including salary, house property, business or profession which will be used in pre-filling their ITR.

8) Detailed enablement of pre-filling with salary income, interest, dividend and capital gains will be available after TDS and SFT statements are uploaded for which the due date is 30 June 2021.

9) The features of the new portal also include a new call centre for taxpayer assistance for prompt response to taxpayer queries.

10) A mobile app on the e-filing website will be activated on June 18.

