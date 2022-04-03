New income tax forms: Changes and other details in ITR forms for 2021-22

New income tax forms: Changes and other details in ITR forms for 2021-222 min read . 06:26 AM IST
New income tax forms: Largely all the ITR forms have been kept unchanged from the last year, except for a few small changes
New income tax forms: The finance ministry has notified new Income Tax Return (ITR) forms for the assessment year 2022-23 to file a return of income for the financial year 2021-22. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has notified the forms ITR-1 to ITR-5. Largely all the ITR forms have been kept unchanged from the last year, except for a few small changes.
“It is a relief to see that ITR forms do not carry many changes as it makes filing convenient for taxpayers," said Srivatsan Chari, Co-Founder - Clear
All ITR forms will seek additional information with regard to overseas retirement benefits and interest accrual on provident fund deposits exceeding ₹2.5 lakh a year.
“In all ITR forms, new rows have been included where details are required to be reported (by those to whom it applies) for income accrued on foreign retirement accounts and any such income which has been claimed for tax relief under section 89A," said Srivatsan Chari.
However, there is no insertion of any schedule related to the disclosure of cryptocurrencies, perhaps that shall be included in next year's ITR forms, he added.
ITR-1 form, to be filled by individuals having income up to ₹50 lakh, has been kept broadly the same as last year. However, the assessee will have to provide information about income from overseas retirement funds while calculating their net salary.
The ITR-2 form seeks information regarding the interest accrued in the provident fund (PF) on contributions exceeding ₹2.5 lakh per annum.
ITR-3 is filed by people having income as profits from business/ profession.
ITR-4 can be filed by individuals, HUFs and firms with total income up to ₹50 lakh and having income from business and profession.
ITR-5 is filed by LLPs. ITR-4 can be filed by individuals, HUFs and firms with total income up to ₹50 lakh and having income from business and profession.
The ITR forms for corporates and trusts (ITR 6 and 7) will be notified later.
