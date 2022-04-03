New income tax forms: Changes and other details in ITR forms for 2021-22

New income tax forms: The finance ministry has notified new Income Tax Return (ITR) forms for the assessment year 2022-23 to file a return of income for the financial year 2021-22. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has notified the forms ITR-1 to ITR-5. Largely all the ITR forms have been kept unchanged from the last year, except for a few small changes.

