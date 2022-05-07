New income tax regime: Does the option of lower tax rates work for you?

Let us understand how the scheme works with examples. Almost all the salaried employees either have benefit of HRA for rent paid or have bought a house with home loan. Presuming you have bought a house with home loan then you will not be able to claim the benefits of home loan for interest and principal repayment of Rs. 3.50 lakhs together. After taking into account the fact that you also will have to forgo the claim of standard deduction of Rs. 50,000/- if you opt the new regime making the total benefit forgone Rs. 4,00,000/- resulting in tax impact of Rs. 80,000 if you are in 20% tax slab having income between 5 lakhs to 10 lakhs. The net tax benefit forgone is higher than the benefit of Rs. 62,500/- accruing to you under new scheme. For those who are in 30% tax slab the tax effect of the benefit forgone @ 30% would be 1.20 lakh against the benefit of Rs. 75,000/- accruing under the new regime. We can also incorporate exclusive benefit available in respect of NPS of Rs. 50,000/- available under Section 80 CCD(1B). So in all probability the new scheme does not look attractive for a salaried person. A salaried should compute his final tax liability while filing the ITR and opt the scheme which helps him optimise his tax outgo.