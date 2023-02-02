New income tax regime: How Re 1 can cost you ₹25,000 — explained
- New income tax regime: Under Section 87A, a taxpayer is given tax rebate of ₹25,000 in both new and old tax regime
New income tax regime: After simplification of the new income tax slab and extending Section 87A benefit from ₹12,500 to ₹25,000 in both new and old tax regimes, a debate on old versus new tax regime has begum among salaried middle class as to which is better suited to them. The budget 2023 announcements in regard to income tax exemption on up to ₹7 lakh annual income looks attractive for the middle class salaried individual but is it exactly what it looks at first sight?
