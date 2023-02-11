New income tax regime: How 7.50 lakh annual income is non-taxable — explained

New income tax regime: In the union budget 2023, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman made some changes in the new income tax regime to make it more attractive for a taxpayer going to file income tax return (ITR) in the financial year 2023-24. From 1st April 2023, benefit of Section 87A has been extended to new tax regime and those taxpayers opting for new tax regime in FY24 will be able to claim tax rebate of up to ₹12,500 in one financial year or assessment year. However, those who opt new tax regime, they will have to leave various rebates like HRA, LTA, Section 80C, Section 80CCD etc. However, if the taxpayer is a salaried earning individual, then in that case, the taxpayer can claim standard deduction of up to ₹50,000. so, in that case, for a salaried earning individual, annual income up to ₹7.50 lakh is non-taxable and one needs to keep this in while during ITR filing.

