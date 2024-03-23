'New income tax regime is yet to have any meaningful impact on ELSS schemes': AMC Expert
Deepak Ramaraju, Senior Fund Manager at Shriram AMC discusses global and domestic market conditions, predicts a market rebound post-elections, and recommends ELSS for tax-saving and long-term capital appreciation
Deepak Ramaraju, Senior Fund Manager at Shriram AMC, shares insights on the market, discussing both global and domestic conditions, and focusing on factors like inflation and geopolitical tensions. He predicts a market rebound post-elections driven by corporate earnings, particularly in the SMID space. Additionally, he recommends Equity Linked Savings Schemes (ELSS) as a tax-saving option offering long-term capital appreciation. Despite new tax regulations, ELSS remains appealing to investors due to its strong risk-adjusted returns, with about one-third of funds surpassing benchmarks.