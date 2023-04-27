1) If you have income up to ₹7 lakh then the new tax regime is better, as there is no tax up to ₹7 lakh and additionally there is a standard deduction of ₹50,000 in the new tax regime. As per the changes proposed in the Budget, no tax would be levied on people with annual income of up to ₹7 lakh under the new tax regime but it made no changes for those who continue in the old regime that provides for tax exemptions and deductions on investments and expenses such as HRA.