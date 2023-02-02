New income tax regime vs old income tax regime: Which one is more ‘attractive’ for you? How to decide
New vs old income tax regime: To provide some relief to the middle class, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweaked the slabs
While presenting Union Budget 2023 on 1 February, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced several changes for the taxpayers. The Finance Minister proposed to make the new income tax regime the default one for taxation purposes effective 1 April 2023. However, if the taxpayers want to continue with the old one, they will have to opt for it
