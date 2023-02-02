“In simple words, the enhancement of this limit to seven lakh rupees means that the person whose income is less than Rs.7 lakhs need not invest anything to claim exemptions and the entire income would be tax-free irrespective of the quantum of investment made by such an individual. This will result in giving more consumption power to the middle-class income group as they could spend the entire amount of income without bothering too much about investment schemes to take the benefit of exemptions" explained Abhishek A Rastogi, Founder of Rastogi Chambers.