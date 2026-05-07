New Income Tax Rules 2026 explained: 6 key form changes and what they mean for taxpayers

The new income tax framework is not just changing the rules of taxation; it is also reshaping the paperwork and documentation taxpayers deal with every year. Under the Income Tax Rules 2026, several commonly used forms linked to PAN applications, tax reporting and Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) have been renamed, redesigned and merged to simplify compliance under the new taxation system.

Let's check these new forms and the primary objectives behind their introduction: to improve tax compliance and enable tax authorities to share information more efficiently.

6 important forms updated under the new Income Tax Rules 2026

New Form Earlier Form(s) Purpose Form 132 16B, 16C, 16D, 16E Unified TDS certificate for rent, property transactions, technical services, and Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs). This has been done to boost better tax filing and compliance. Forms 93, 94, 95 & 96 49A, 49AA PAN application forms for Indian individuals, Indian entities, foreign individuals and foreign entities. This has been done to foster better PAN-related compliance. Form 39 10E Used to claim tax relief on arrears, gratuity, retrenchment compensation or pension commutation. With the introduction of this form, claiming tax relief is now easier. Form 124 12BB This has been introduced to cater to employee declaration forms for deductions such as HRA, LTA, home loan interest, and tax-saving investments. Form 168 26AS New Annual Information Statement (AIS) with Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS) and other essential details. Form 121 15G, 15H Single declaration form for non-deduction of TDS where the total tax liability is nil. It takes into consideration elements such as dividends, interest, rent, etc.

Why do these changes matter? These improvements and revisions to forms aim to reduce duplication and streamline tax compliance, making it more seamless and time-saving. For example, Form 132 has now replaced four separate TDS certificates, whereas Form 121 has combined Forms 15G and 15H into a single, crisp declaration form.

Also Read | Are you sending money abroad in 2026? Check remittance Forms 145 and 146

On similar lines, the Annual Information Statement (AIS) in Form 168, notified under Rule 245 of the Income Tax Rules 2026, provides taxpayers with a more comprehensive record of financial transactions linked to their PAN. It is auto-generated and dynamically updated by the IT Department, helping minimize mismatches, omissions and errors during ITR filing.

Tax compliance is an evolving process, requiring new forms, refinements and improvements to serve India's expanding taxpayer base.

The Income Tax Rules 2026, therefore, represent a broader effort to simplify tax administration, management and filing. This is achieved through standardized, consolidated forms like Form 168, which enhance transparency, accuracy and ease of compliance.

Given that taxpayers may need time to understand the changes and adapt to the recently introduced numbering system, acknowledging these changes early can help ensure a smooth transition, easier compliance and more accurate tax filing under the new regime.