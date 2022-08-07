New Income Tax Rules! Does it affect you? | Mint Primer

Beginning on July 1, 2022, there have been various... moreBeginning on July 1, 2022, there have been various modifications to the regulations that govern income tax filing and payment. Let's have a look at the 3 new laws that have been put in place regarding income tax.
1- New tax implications on those earning from the sales of cryptocurrencies
2- TDS imposed on influencers
3-Late fees for linking your PAN and Aadhaar Cards
