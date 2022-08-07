New Income Tax Rules! Does it affect you? | Mint Primer

Updated: 07 Aug 2022, 01:01 PM IST

Beginning on July 1, 2022, there have been various modifications to the regulations that govern income tax filing and payment. Let's have a look at the 3 new laws that have been put in place regarding income tax. 1- New tax implications on those earning from the sales of cryptocurrencies 2- TDS imposed on influencers 3-Late fees for linking your PAN and Aadhaar Cards #newincometaxrules #finance #mint