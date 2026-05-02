New income tax rules for doctors: Who needs to maintain Form 25 and why

If you are a medical professional and your gross receipts exceed ₹1.5 lakh per year in any of the preceding three assessment years, you should maintain a case register referred as ‘Form 25’ under the Income Tax (IT) Act, 2025 detailing the fee receipts. Though there is no need to furnish this information at the time of filing IT returns, ‘Form 25’ is mandatory under the IT Act. Here is a primer on the earning record medical professionals need to keep, which is aimed at curbing under-reporting of professional income.

What is Form 25? Who is required to maintain it? It is a prescribed daily case register required to be maintained by practitioners of any system of medicine under Rule 46(6) of the Income Tax Rules, 2026. Practitioners of any system of medicine, including physicians, surgeons, dentists, pathologists, radiologists, hakims and other medical practitioners, are required to maintain Form No. 25, subject to the monetary limits prescribed.

Is maintenance compulsory? Yes. Maintenance of Form 25 is mandatory where the total gross receipts exceed ₹1.5 lakh per year in any one of the three tax years immediately preceding the tax year or the total gross receipts of a newly set-up medical practice is likely to exceed the said limit in the tax year.

What particulars are required to be recorded in Form 25? It is maintained in a tabular register and includes

Date, Serial Number/Case Number

Name of the Patient

Nature of professional services rendered

Fee received

Date of receipt of fee

Is it required to be furnished to the Income Tax department? No. Form 25 is not required to be furnished to the Income Tax department. It is to be maintained and produced before the ‘Assessing Officer’ when called for. Form 25 is a daily register and must be updated on a real-time or day-to-day basis.

For how long should Form 25 be preserved? Can it be maintained in the digital form? It should be maintained for a period of seven tax years from the end of the relevant tax year. In case of reassessment, it must be preserved till completion of such proceedings. Form No. 25 can be maintained in electronic mode, provided the records remain accessible in India at all times with backups on servers physically located in India, updated daily.